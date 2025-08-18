Coolie Vs War 2: Rajinikanth or Hrithik Roshan, who dominated box office on Sunday? The recent releases 'War 2' and 'Coolie' are seen competing at the box office, while Mahavatar Narasimha continued its soft run.

New Delhi:

Currently, several films are running in the theatres and competing at the box office. Taking advantage of the weekend, Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2', Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' and animated film 'Mahavatar Narasimha' minted a lot of money on August 17.

Read further to know which film has earned the most and what its total collection is so far.

'War 2' makes full use of Sunday

Hrithik Roshan and South actor Jr NTR's film 'War 2' completed 4 days in theatres on Sunday. This film has collected Rs 31.3 crore on the fourth day. The total collection has also reached Rs 173.91 crore so far. According to media reports, the budget of the film 'War 2' is Rs 400 crore. In such a situation, this film has reached close to half its budget in a few days.

The magic of 'Coolie' is seen in theatres

A great craze was seen among the audience for South Superstar Rajinikanth's film 'Coolie' from the beginning. This film earned Rs 34 crore on Sunday, i.e. the fourth day. In terms of earnings, it surpassed 'War 2'. The total collection of the film is also Rs 198.25 crore so far. This film of Rajinikanth has also been made for Rs 350 crore. It has also recovered more than half of its budget.

'Mahavatar Narasimha' is still unstoppable

At present, the animated mythological film 'Mahavatar Narasimha' is having a successful run in the theatre even after 24 days. On Sunday, i.e. on the 24th day, this film has earned Rs 8 crore. Its total collection has also become Rs 210.35 crore. Made in a budget of just 4 crores, this film is also surprising the critics with its collection.

A look at 'Saiyaara' and 'Udaipur Files' collections

After running in the theatre for almost a month, 'Saiyaara' closed its account on Saturday itself. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film will now be seen by the audience on OTT after earning a total of Rs 323.87 crore. Apart from this, the collection of the film 'Udaipur Files' has also come to a halt. This film has earned a total of just Rs 1.59 crore so far.

Also Read: Ba***ds of Bollywood: Who is Aryan Khan's lead heroine Sahher Bambba?