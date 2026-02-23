Second time's a charm: What went wrong between Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty?

New Delhi:

South Indian actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are finally getting married. Their relationship has been rumoured for a long time, but they have always kept their personal lives away from the limelight. Now, the couple themselves have shared the good news with fans that they are getting married soon.

Interestingly, they have chosen the cute couple name VIROSH given by their fans as the official title for their wedding. Rashmika and Vijay have worked together in superhit films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their on-screen chemistry in these films was loved by audiences. However, few people know that before Vijay, there was another actor in Rashmika's life, with whom she had planned to marry.

This star had previously entered the actress's life

Rashmika began her career with the film Kirik Party, starring Rakshit Shetty in the lead role. During the filming of the film, the two grew close and their relationship deepened. In 2017, at just 21 years old, Rashmika got engaged to Rakshit Shetty. Despite a 13-year age difference between them, the couple was a much-talked-about couple at the time. Fans hoped they would soon tie the knot.

However, in 2018, they decided to separate. At the time, they did not disclose the real reason for the breakup, but media reports stated that compatibility issues and career priorities were the reason for their separation.

Rashmika and Vijay

After her separation from Rakshit, Rashmika's name began to be linked with Vijay Deverakonda. While they tried their best to keep their relationship private, photos of them together and glimpses of their vacations continued to surface on social media. Gradually, it became clear that they had a special bond. Now, after years of dating, Rashmika and Vijay have decided to take their relationship to the next level. Known as VIROSH, the couple will soon become husband and wife. Fans are wishing them all the best for this new journey and are eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of the wedding.

Where and when will the wedding take place?

This is where speculation about their relationship began. However, neither has ever openly confirmed their relationship. Now, ahead of their wedding, the two have confirmed their relationship. They were often seen together, but they kept quiet about dating rumours. Now that the wedding date has been revealed, fans are extremely excited. According to reports, Rashmika and Vijay will tie the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026.

Their wedding will take place at ITC Hotels The Mementos Udaipur, nestled among the beautiful Aravalli valleys. It is reported that the ceremony will be extremely private, with only family and close friends in attendance. Both stars have already left for Rajasthan.

