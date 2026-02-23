Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's love story: Geetha Govindam to Udaipur wedding

New Delhi:

The romance between Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has been like a slow-burning fire, one that has been fueled by silence, looks and well-timed appearances rather than proclamations. Over the years, the duo has found themselves at the receiving end of rumours on more than one occasion: first for a secret engagement and then for reuniting on screen after a gap of seven years.

However, the couple who stayed silent through it all have finally admitted or this union. On Sunday night, the Rashmika and Vijay confirmed their wedding and have even reached Udaipur for their royal celebration. But before that, let's have a look at their love story.

When did it all begin?

The rumors began to brew after the massive success of Geetha Govindam in 2018, the film that introduced not just a new pair to the world, but a new spark.

Rashmika Mandanna-Rakshit Sehtty's split

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna was also undergoing a personal transition of her own. The 22-year-old actress had just called off her highly publicised engagement with her Kirik Party co-star Rakshit Shetty a month after the release of Geetha Govindam and was quietly transitioning into a new phase of her life. What ensued was an incredible transition in her professional life as well. Rashmika slowly bid adieu to Sandalwood and established her niche in Telugu and Tamil cinema, sharing screen space with some of the biggest stars in the industry, Mahesh Babu, Nithiin, Karthi, Allu Arjun and many more.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's secret vacations together

In the midst of all this, there was only one name that kept popping up in the rumor mills: Vijay Deverakonda. Fans picked up on their coinciding vacation dates, similar settings in Instagram posts and even some peeks into their leaked moments, such as lunch dates captured in photos and videos, that only added to the hype. However, both of them chose to maintain a dignified silence, allowing the story to play out on its own.

The rumours began to gain momentum earlier this year when the two were reportedly seen celebrating the New Year together in Rome.

When Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda got engaged

By October of last year, rumours were rife that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had gotten engaged in a private ceremony at Vijay's Hyderabad home. Rashmika's fans were quick to notice what looked like a rather large engagement ring on her finger in one of her subsequent posts. A month later, the two were seemingly spotted at a promotional event for Rashmika's film The Girlfriend, where Vijay was seen playfully kissing her hand, sending fans into a tizzy.

When Rashmika Mandanna responded to her wedding rumours

However, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been tight-lipped about the increasing rumors. She responded to the wedding rumours in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in December, 'I wouldn’t like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it's to be spoken about, we shall.'

The two are now set to tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26, 2026.

