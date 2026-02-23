What is the meaning of 'Virosh' in Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding announcement?

New Delhi:

On Sunday night, Rashmika Mandanna, 29, and Vijay Deverakonda, 36, took to their respective Instagram stories and made an announcement that their fans had forever hoped to see - 'The wedding of Virosh'. And that is what the official statement read too. Since then, a section of social media users have been wondering what the word 'Virosh' means. Let's find out.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda announce their wedding

Before you understand the meaning of Virosh, it is important that you first take a look at their wedding announcement again. Rashmika and Vijay's official wedding announcement read: "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love!" Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA MANDANNA)Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding announcement

What is the meaning of VIROSH?

Virosh is a term coined by Rashmika and Vijay fans. It is a portmanteau of Vijay (Vi) and Rashmika (whom fans lovingly call Rosh). The name Virosh is probably derived from the same combination.

Rashmika and Vijay wedding: Venue and date

While the couple did not reveal their wedding date in the announcement post, media reports suggest that they are all set to marry on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding is expected to take place at a royal palace, with only family members and very close friends in attendance. A star-studded wedding reception is planned for their industry friends on March 4 in Hyderabad.

Also read: The wedding of VIROSH confirmed: Rashmika Mandanna makes it official with Vijay Deverakonda | Read post