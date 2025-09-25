Sameer Wankhede vs Aryan Khan: The Ba***ds of Bollywood backstory you need to know Sameer Wankhede and Aryan Khan’s past NCB case resurfaces with Netflix’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood, leading to a Delhi High Court lawsuit against the series.

Sameer Wankhede is a name that has been in the news in recent years, especially since the high‑profile drug case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Now, he has filed a lawsuit before the Hon'ble Delhi High Court over the Netflix series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', which he claims misportrays him.

While netizens have pointed out several real-life references in Aryan Khan's show, it is important to note that no one from 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' team has confirmed these references as real. The show includes a disclaimer stating, "This series is a work of fiction. The characters, places, names, plots, and events in this series are fictional. Any resemblance or similarity to actual events, entities, places, or persons is purely coincidental and unintentional." Read further to find out who Sameer Wankhede is and his past connection with Aryan Khan.

Who is Sameer Wankhede?

For the unversed, Sameer Wankhede is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer who has also served as a zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai. Over the years, he has been involved in various drug‑related investigations that attracted public and media attention.

Sameer Wankhede and Aryan Khan connection

The turning point in Wankhede’s public prominence came in 2021. On October 3, 2021, Aryan Khan (son of Shah Rukh Khan) and several others were arrested by the NCB in a drug‑related case. At that time, Wankhede was heading the Mumbai branch of the NCB, and he led or oversaw parts of the investigation.

Aryan Khan was kept in custody for several days before being granted bail. Later, the case did not result in charges being held against him in that particular matter.

The lawsuit: What is Wankhede claiming?

In the latest development, Sameer Wankhede has filed a suit in the Delhi High Court against the Netflix series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', which also marks Aryan Khan's directorial debut. The show is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

According to Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit, this series has been deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Wankhede’s reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner, especially when the case involving Sameer Wankhede and Aryan Khan is pending and sub-judice before the Hon’ble Bombay High Court and the NDPS Special Court, Mumbai.

Furthermore, the series, inter alia, depicts a character making an obscene gesture, specifically, showing a middle finger after the character recites the slogan "Satyamev Jayate", which is part of the National Emblem. This act constitutes a grave and sensitive violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which attracts penal consequences under the law.

