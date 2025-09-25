Sameer Wankhede files defamation case against makers of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood | Deets Inside IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, and others over the series 'The Ba**ds of Bollywood', alleging it maligns his reputation and law enforcement.

New Delhi:

Sameer Wankhede, IRS Officer, has filed a defamation suit before the Hon'ble Delhi High Court seeking relief in the nature of a permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration, and damages against the Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd owned by Actor Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the OTT platform, Netflix and others, have been aggrieved by a false, malicious, and defamatory video produced by Red Chillies and broadcast by Netflix as part of their television series titled 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'. This series disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions.

The series has been deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Sameer Wankhede’s reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner. Especially when the case involving Sameer Wankhede and Aryan Khan is pending and sub-judice before the Hon’ble Bombay High Court and the NDPS Special Court, Mumbai.

Furthermore, the series, inter alia, depicts a character making an obscene gesture, specifically, showing a middle finger after the character recites the slogan "Satyamev Jayate", which is part of the National Emblem. This act constitutes a grave and sensitive violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which attracts penal consequences under the law.

In addition, the content of the series is in contravention of various provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as it seeks to outrage national sentiment through the use of obscene and offensive material. Damages of Rs 2 crore have been claimed to be donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for the treatment of Cancer patients.