Sardaar Ji 3 was made before Pahalgam attack, but cricket is being played now: Diljit Dosanjh Diljit Dosanjh broke silence on his film Sardaar Ji 3 being banned in India. He also mentioned India-Pakistan matches being played after Pahalgam attack.

New Delhi:

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has spoken out for the first time about his film Sardaar Ji 3 not being released in India following the Pahalgam terror attack. Addressing the matter during his concert in Malaysia, Dosanjh clarified that the film was shot before the attack and pointed out that the India–Pakistan cricket match took place only afterwards.

He added that although he has a lot today, he has chosen to remain silent. This video of the global star is now going viral online.

What did Diljit Dosanjh say?

Videos of Dosanjh saluting the Indian flag have circulated widely on social media. Later, the actor says, 'That is my country’s flag. Always respect it.' Seeking permission from the audience to speak further, he spoke in Punjabi: 'When we were shooting Sardaar Ji 3 in February, cricket matches were being played. The Pahalgam attack happened later.'

'My movie did not release in India, but matches are still being played. I pray for the lives lost in Pahalgam, attacked, did back then and I still do. The culprits behind it should be strictly punished,' the singer added.

Diljit chose to maintain silence

The singer further alleged that sections of the national media attempted to portray him as 'anti-national,' but stressed that 'Punjabis and Sikhs can never go against the nation.' 'I had many answers, but I stayed silent and kept everything inside. Life has taught me not to take that poison within, no matter what is said. Even then, and even now, we only pray that terrorists are severely punished,' Diljit said during the concert.

Watch the video here:

Sardaar Ji 3 was banned in India

The Pahalgam terror attack, which took place in April, killed around 26 Indian tourists and left many others injured. Following the tragedy, Dosanjh was heavily criticised for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. The controversy led to the film being denied release clearance in India. It was eventually released overseas on June 27 and was a blockbuster.

India-Pakistan matches during Asia Cup 2025

Later, on September 14, India and Pakistan faced each other in the Asia Cup. India won the game by seven wickets but refused to exchange post-match greetings with the Pakistani team. The encounter was the first between the two sides since the Pahalgam attack.

Also Read: Box office collection [September 25, 2025]: How much Jolly LLB 3, Nishaanchi and Mirai earned on Wednesday?