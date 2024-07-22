Monday, July 22, 2024
     
Rohit Shetty wraps Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, shares BTS clip | WATCH

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has wrapped up Singham Again with Ajay Devgn and has even shared behind-the-scenes on social media. Scroll down to know more details.

Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: July 22, 2024 19:48 IST
Singham Again
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Singham Again

 Director Rohit Shetty on Monday shared behind-the-scenes photographs and video from the wrap of Ajay Devgn-starrer "Singham Again" and reflected on the beginning of the movie franchise 13 years ago. Shetty has helmed two previous instalments of the franchise, "Singham" (2011) and "Singham Returns" (2014).

The movie launched the filmmaker's ambitious cop universe that also includes characters played by Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in "Sooryavanshi" and "Simmba". In a video post that had a montage of videos and pictures of Shetty and Devgn over the years, the filmmaker said his association with Devgn is over three decades old and still going strong.

"Today we complete 13 years of 'Singham' and look at the magic of destiny. Today we also wrap 'Singham Again' with Ajay sir. This is my 13th film with him as a director but the journey began back in the 90s when I was working under him. 33 years later we are still going strong. See you at the cinemas this Diwali. 13 years of 'Singham', 33 years of brotherhood @ajaydevgn #SinghamAgain," Shetty captioned the post.

Devgn, 55, featured in all the instalments and stars in the latest part "Singham Again" alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The film was previously slated to hit the big screens on Independence Day, August 15 but later, the makers shared a poster on their social media handles stating that the release has been postponed to Diwali.

Rohit Shetty worked with Ajay Devgn as an assistant director on the actor's debut film "Phool Aur Kaante" when he was 17. He also worked on Devgn's films such as "Suhaag", "Haqeeqat", "Zulmi", "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha" and "Hindustan Ki Kasam". When he made his directorial debut with "Zameen" in 2003, it starred Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu in main roles.

Ajay Devgn has been a part of most of the movies directed by Shetty but features more prominently in the comedy and action franchises "Golmaal and "Singham".

