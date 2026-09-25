Nani's The Paradise opens strong at the box office, check Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur collections

Amid the dominance of Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur: The Movie, The Paradise arrived in theatres yesterday and delivered an impressive performance on its opening day. The question is, how did the film's arrival impact the collections of Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur? Let's look at the figures.

How much did The Paradise earn on its opening day?

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise earned Rs 34.65 crore on its opening day yesterday. Prior to this, the film had already grossed Rs 11.60 crore through paid previews. Its total net collection now stands at Rs 46.25 crore. The film earned Rs 43.04 crore from its Telugu version, Rs 2.26 crore from the Hindi version and Rs 1.10 crore from the Tamil version.

How much did Resident Evil earn?

The film Resident Evil was released in Indian theatres on September 18, 2026. The survival horror film is performing decently at the box office. Resident Evil earned Rs 1.15 crore yesterday, Thursday, on its seventh day. The previous day, Wednesday, or day six, saw earnings of Rs 1.45 crore. The film's total net collection has reached Rs 14.85 crore.

What is the business status of Mirzapur: The Movie?

Mirzapur: The Movie has joined the Rs 200-crore club. Yesterday, Thursday, on its 21st day, the film earned Rs 1.50 crore. The day before that, on day 20, the collection stood at Rs 1.75 crore. The total net collection of Mirzapur: The Movie has now reached Rs 223 crore.

How have the earnings of Hanuman Ansh fared?

Today marks 50 days since Hanuman Ansh was released in theatres. The film hit cinemas on August 7. Yesterday, Thursday, on day 49, it earned Rs 3.65 crore. The question is whether the release of The Paradise has impacted its collections. The answer appears to be no. On the preceding day, Wednesday, or day 48, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 3.75 crore. This means the film recorded a marginal dip of Rs 10 lakh. Its total net collection now stands at Rs 288.33 crore.

Daayra day 7 collection

On its seventh day in theatres, Daayra recorded a net collection of Rs 41 lakh across 1,141 shows in India. The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 6.36 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 7.62 crore. Overseas, Daayra has earned Rs 2.10 crore in gross collections, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 9.72 crore.

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Hanuman Ansh continues to hold strong as Daayra, Vibe, Resident Evil struggle ahead of The Paradise release