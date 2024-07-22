Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Pakistani singer, arrested at Dubai airport: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

The melodious voice of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan everyone can resonate with. Listening to every song of his gives peace and sanity and often remains in the news for his songs. Seems like a series of misfortunate events is following the singer. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has reportedly been arrested at Dubai airport over a defamation complaint by his former manager Salman Ahmed.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's former manager Ahmed had submitted complaints against him to the Dubai authorities. According to reports, the singer had dismissed Ahmed a few months earlier following a dispute. Moreover, reportedly, the duo have filed cases against each other.

This is not the first time the singer has landed in a controversy. Earlier this year, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was criticised for brutally beating a man with slippers and shouting at him, asking him where he is bottle. Followed by that, he was also seen dragging the servant.