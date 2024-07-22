Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD joins Dangal, Pathaan in 1000 crore club

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kalki 2898 AD enters 1000 crore club

Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD has been the most successful film of the year. Made on a budget of 600 crores, the Pan India film was able to recover the money in the first week and now it has added another feather to its cap. Completing 25 days of successful run at the world box office, Kalki 2898 AD has touched the 1000 crore mark. With this Prabhas has become the second actor after Shah Rukh Khan to have two films in the 1000 crore club whereas Deepika has become the first actress to have three films in this elite club.

Kalki 2898 AD took 25 days to earn 1000 crores

Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 27, 2024 in five languages with Tamil being the most successful version of the film. Nag Ashwin's prestigious project has earned 616.85 crores in India in 25 days. With this, its total collection has reached 1002.8 crores on the fourth Sunday of its release. Kalki may have slowed down a bit with several releases like Sarfira, Indian 2, Kill and Bad Newz, but the Pan India film is still minting money at the ticket counter.

Films in 1000 crores club

Aamir Khan's Dangal was the first film that entered the 1000-crore club. Released in 2016, the film's total collection was 2051 crore. Prabhas's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) was the second film to reach this mark with a total lifetime collection of 1814 crore. It was again SS Rajamouli who made another film to achieve the same milestone. His 2022 film RRR, earned 1288 crores at the world box office. It was the Kannada actor who became the fourth actor to touch the same bar in 2022. Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 had a lifetime collection of 1208 crore. And then came Shah Rukh Khan with a massive comeback and two back-to-back superhits. His 2023's first film, Pathaan earned 1050.8 crore and the same year, Jawan earned 1152 hits at the world box office.

