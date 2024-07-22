Aamir Khan's 'Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos' to clash with 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Diwali is going to be crowed at the box office this year

The film industry is preparing for a big performance on this Independence Day. Three much-awaited films 'Stree 2', 'Veda' and 'Khel Khel Mein' are set to release on the screen on August 15. At the same time, this time Diwali is also going to be very interesting for cinephiles. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again' are expected to clash on the occasion of Diwali. But now it seems like another film produced by Aamir Khan has been added to the clash race.

Aamir's film will be released on Diwali?

According to a media report, Aamir Khan's production house is planning to release a new film during Diwali. However, the film does not have any title at the moment. At the same time, another media report has revealed that it will be named 'Happy Patel Dangerous Jasoos'. The film stars Vir Das, Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar and Sharib Hashmi in the lead roles.

The film is directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri. Vir Das also features in a cameo role in the film. The shooting of this much-awaited project has been completed recently. 'Happy Patel Dangerous Jasoos' stars Mona Singh in the bold role of a gangster, which is different from her previous work. The film is described as an adult comedy on the lines of Aamir Khan's 'Delhi Belly' (2011). The project is important for Mona Singh, as it is her third collaboration with Aamir Khan after '3 Idiots' (2009) and 'Lal Singh Chaddha' (2022).

Vir Das is excited about the film

Interestingly, 'Happy Patel Dangerous Jasoos' was once considered as a medium for Imran Khan's comeback. However, the actor has denied any involvement in the film. Vir Das has long considered 'Happy Patel Dangerous Jasoos' as his dream project. In a 2018 interview with GQ, he described the film as an action-comedy genre similar to 'Austin Powers' and 'Johnny English', which he feels is largely unknown in India. However, neither the name of the film nor its release date has been officially confirmed so far.

Also Read: Are Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan close? Here's what Abhishek Bachchan said, old video surfaces on internet