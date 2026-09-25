Diljit Dosanjh brings Aura World Tour to India; know Ahmedabad concert's date, venue and time

Diljit Dosanjh is returning to the Indian stage, and this time he has picked one of the country's biggest stadiums for his show. The singer announced his Aura World Tour concert in Ahmedabad during his performance at London's Wembley Stadium on September 12. The India show will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21.

The concert is also listed on BookMyShow as part of the Aura India Tour 2026.

Diljit Dosanjh announces Ahmedabad show

While addressing the Wembley crowd, Diljit spoke about performing at the Ahmedabad stadium and mentioned Coldplay, who previously held shows at the venue. He then confirmed the date for his own concert, marking his return to India after his Dil-Luminati tour in 2024.

His last India tour saw him perform across several cities, including Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Indore, Kolkata and Guwahati. The final show of that tour took place in Guwahati in December 2024.

When and where will Diljit's Ahmedabad concert take place?

The Aura India Tour 2026 show is scheduled for November 21, 2026, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. BookMyShow currently lists the event with a 4 pm start time and a six-hour event duration. The concert is open to audiences aged five and above, with Hindi and Punjabi listed among the languages.

The show will mark Diljit’s return to India following the success of his previous nationwide tour.

Diljit makes history at Wembley

The Ahmedabad announcement came at a significant point in Diljit’s international tour. On September 12, he became the first Punjabi artiste to headline a show at London’s Wembley Stadium. The performance followed his earlier milestone at Coachella, where he became the first Punjabi artiste to perform at the festival in 2023.

His Wembley set included songs such as Born To Shine, G.O.A.T., Lover and Hass Hass. He performed for more than two hours during the London show.

Diljit Dosanjh's return to India

The Ahmedabad concert comes nearly two years after Diljit’s last major India tour. His 2024 Dil-Luminati India leg covered multiple cities and drew attention well beyond the music industry. An EY report cited by The Indian Express estimated the tour's socio-economic and business impact at Rs 943 crore. Now, with the Aura World Tour, Diljit is set to return to the Indian concert circuit with a stadium show in Ahmedabad.

Tickets and event details for the Ahmedabad concert are listed on BookMyShow.

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Diljit Dosanjh scripts history at Wembley, becomes first Punjabi singer to perform at stadium