Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHANJANAPATHAM Rhea Chakraborty waves to cameras as she gets arrested

Rhea Chakraborty who recently got arrested for facing charges drugs-related allegations in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, surprised the paparazzi as she waved to them. Yes, the actress came out of a building in Mumbai where she had been questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the last three days and waved to cameras. She calmly walked towards a waiting van in which she was made to sit by the police.

This gesture by her left many baffled as recently, on the first day of her questioning, Rhea was mobbed by the same reporters and got microphones pushed towards her. This happened when she walked the short distance from her car to the interrogation building.

The actress waving today after her arrest was seen as a message that she will fight back.

Apart from that what grabbed a lot of attention was her t-shirt. Yes, when Rhea arrived at the building where the NCB officials were waiting today, she was seen in a black t-shirt with a message saying "Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you."

According to the sources, during her questioning, she admitted to organizing drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput and even consuming them by herself at times.

Meanwhile, Rhea recently filed a complaint against Sushant’s sister, Priyanka Singh, accusing her of having a role in his suicide by making "bogus medical prescription". A police case has been filed against her.

The 28-year-old actress was named as one of the prime accused in the CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14. Rhea had earlier denied consuming drugs. On the other hand, her brother Showik Chakraborty was also arrested last week.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage