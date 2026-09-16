Houthi drone shot down by Saudi Arabia near Mecca as coalition warns of 'red line' amid war in Mideast

Mecca:

Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Houthi movement near the holy city of Mecca, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to issue a strong warning that the security of Islam's two holiest sites is a "red line". According to the Saudi-led coalition, the Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces intercepted the drone south of Mecca on Tuesday evening (September 15), before it could enter the restricted airspace over the holy city. Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki described the incident as a "hostile and terrorist act" and said the drone had been launched by the Houthi movement.

Saudi coalition warns Houthis over Mecca

Al-Malki said the security of the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims was a "red line". He added that the Joint Forces Command of the coalition would not hesitate to take necessary and deterrent measures against the Houthis. The Saudi-led coalition described the incident as the second alleged attempt to target Mecca. It referred to a previous ballistic missile launch in July 2017, which Saudi authorities had also said was aimed towards the holy city. Al-Malki said the latest incident threatened a city of immense religious significance to Muslims worldwide and could have endangered pilgrims, citizens and residents.

Houthis reject Saudi claim

The development comes amid an intensifying exchange of accusations between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi movement over military operations in Yemen. Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree had earlier claimed that Saudi warplanes carried out 52 airstrikes over a 24-hour period using F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets operating from Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases.

Saree alleged that the strikes hit civilian infrastructure, including schools, bridges and roads in Taiz governorate, besides targets in Al-Jawf, Al-Bayda, Saada and Amran. These claims have not been independently verified. The Houthi spokesperson warned that the alleged Saudi attacks would not go unanswered. The Houthis have also disputed Saudi Arabia's characterisation of the latest incident as an attempt to target Mecca.

Yemen conflict adds to regional tensions

The latest incident comes amid a wider escalation involving Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the Houthis. The developments are also raising concerns around the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a major maritime route connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. The Houthis have previously targeted commercial shipping in the region, adding another layer of security concerns as tensions continue to spread across West Asia.

(With inputs from ANI)

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