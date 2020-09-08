Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs probe: Sushant Singh Rajput's fans trend 'Sorry Babu'

After Rhea Chakraborty's arrest, the fans of late Sushant Singh Rajput took a sigh of relief. The Bollywood actress was arrested by NCB after a tough three-days of grilling to unravel the nexus of drugs in the film industry, officials said. "Rhea has been arrested and due process of informing the family has been completed," said deputy director of NCB, KPS Malhotra. She was taken to a public hospital here for medical check-up and COVID-19 tests soon after her arrest. As soon as the news of her arrest came, a lot of people took to Twitter and reacted to the same by using the hashtag #SorryBabu. For the unversed, on 15th June, Rhea Chakraborty went to the mortuary to see Sushant's body after which she said 'sorry babu' after looking at his corpse. This is the reason why the phrase has been trending.

Have a look at the tweets here:

To all the liberals crying over Ms Drug peddler's arrest, we can only say "Sorry babu, we don't care"🙂#WorldUnitedForSSRJustice — 🦋🦋 (@souriree_x) September 8, 2020

#RheaArrested

Sorry babu

U r lier

Rhea arrested

Satyamev jayate

Justice for sushant pic.twitter.com/7WTM6LGmcG — Sarika Kumari (@SarikaK46049632) September 8, 2020

Who is happy with me ?#RheaArrested — kangna Ranaut (@kangna_official) September 8, 2020

Satish Manshinde who is representing Rhea Chakraborty released an official statement that read, "Central Agencies hounding a single Woman just because she was in love with a drug addict and was suffering from Mental Health issues for several years under the care of 5 Leading Psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to consumption of Illegally Administered Medicines and used drugs."

Before entering the vehicle along with NCB officials, Rhea waved at the assembled media persons at the anti-drug agency's office in south Mumbai.

Clad in black, Rhea reached the NCB office at Ballard Estate around 10.30 am on Tuesday and was also seen carrying a bag with her, while entering the office. The 28-year-old girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput had in recent TV interviews denied that she consumed drugs.

Rhea was recently interrogated by the CBI probe team, camping at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai's western suburb Santacruz and also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

NCB recently arrested her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda on drug supply charges. Sushant Singh Rajput's father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of driving his son to suicide and misappropriating his money. Rhea has denied the allegations on several occasions.

