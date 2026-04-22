'Baba badhai ho': Ranveer Singh blushes as paps congratulate him after Deepika Padukone's pregnancy news

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying a strong phase, both professionally and personally. His latest release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has been performing well, and at the same time, his personal life has been filled with happy news. Recently, he and Deepika Padukone shared that they are expecting their second child, a post that instantly caught attention, especially with a sweet glimpse of their daughter Dua. Recently, the actor was spotted in Mumbai, marking his first public appearance after announcing that he is going to be a father for the second time.

Ranveer Singh smiles after paps congratulate him

Soon after Deepika Padukone's pregnancy announcement, Ranveer made his first public appearance on April 21. As he stepped out in the city, the paparazzi and fans quickly gathered around him, eager to congratulate him. There was a sense of excitement in the air, with people calling out his name and cheering, “Baba Badhai ho.” Ranveer blushed, then responded with a warm smile, pausing by his car to wave at everyone. He even took a moment to shake hands with a few fans before heading off. Watch the video here:

How did Deepika Padukone announce her second pregnancy?

Deepika Padukone chose a simple yet touching way to share the news. She posted a partial glimpse of their daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test stick, with two pink lines clearly visible. The understated reveal struck a chord, and messages of love and congratulations poured in from both fans and members of the film industry.

What's on Ranveer Singh's work front?

Ranveer Singh is currently riding on the pillion of success. The actor played Hamza Ali Mazari/Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films. The two-film franchise is doing phenomenally well in theatres, earning over Rs 3000 crore. The actor is yet to announce his next film.

Also read: Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy at 40: Revisiting her viral maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh