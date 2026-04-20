Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy at 40: Revisiting her viral maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh

New Delhi:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh surprised their fans on Sunday morning by announcing that the duo are set to become parents again, after welcoming daughter Dua in September 2024. The 40-year-old actress is pregnant for the second time, announcing it in a cute post featuring her firstborn. Fans were at once reminded of the actress's first pregnancy. Days before she welcomed her first child, she posted stunning monochrome photos from her pregnancy shoot with the Dhurandhar actor.

Revisiting Deepika Padukone's 2024 pregnancy photoshoot with Ranveer Singh

On September 2, 2024, Deepika and Ranveer posted pictures from the former's pregnancy shoot. Flaunting her baby bump, Deepika posed with her husband in some of the pictures and went solo for others. The pictures were posted by an evil eye, a red heart and an infinity emoji. Take a look:

How did Deepika Padukone announce her second pregnancy?

Deepika Padukone posted a partial glimpse of her daughter Dua, holding a pregnancy test stick which had two pink lines on it. Celebs and fans extended their congratulations to the couple.

When Deepika Padukone spoke about her difficult first pregnancy

In an earlier conversation with Marie Claire, Deepika spoke candidly about her pregnancy journey, sharing that the final stretch wasn’t easy. She revealed that she faced significant challenges during her last trimester and delivery, saying, “I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant and delivery."

In the same chat, the Raaka actress also opened up about the thoughtful process behind choosing her daughter’s name. Rather than rushing the decision, she and Ranveer wanted to first embrace their time with their newborn and understand her presence in their lives. “I think what was more important for us was to first hold the baby in our arms, allow her to sort of see this new world she’s come into, allow her personality to start developing a little bit… It felt like a beautiful summary of what she means to us and why she means what she means to us."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in King with Shah Rukh Khan and Raaka with Allu Arjun, helmed by Atlee. As for father-to-be Ranveer Singh, he starred in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar films, which have earned over Rs 3000 crore as a franchise at the worldwide box office.

Also read: Deepika Padukone expecting her second child: Remember her pregnancy post for Dua?