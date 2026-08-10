Spider-Man: Brand New Day beats Avatar 2 at Indian box office on day 12; check The Odyssey's collection

New Delhi:

Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Zendaya's superhero film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is receiving a strong response from Indian audiences. The film has already entered the Rs 400 crore club. Here is how its collection fared on Monday following the weekend, along with the latest figures for The Odyssey.

Did the collection for Spider-Man: Brand New Day drop?

According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 4.41 crore on its 12th day, Monday. The film had earned Rs 34.70 crore on Sunday. While there was a significant drop in the film's collection, this is typical for most movies on a Monday, as theatre attendance usually declines after the Sunday holiday.

The total collection of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India has now reached Rs 419.86 crore.

Has Spider-Man: Brand New Day surpassed Avatar 2?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed the lifetime collection of Avatar 2 in India. For context, Avatar 2 earned a total of Rs 391.40 crore in India. The film has also become the first Hollywood movie to enter the Rs 400 crore club in India. Tom Holland stars as Spider-Man, while the film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

How did The Odyssey fare?

The box office figures for The Odyssey for Monday are not yet available, nor is there information about its total earnings over the past 25 days. However, on its 24th day, Sunday, the film earned Rs 4.35 crore.

Its total collection in India currently stands at Rs 169.50 crore. The film features Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway in lead roles and is directed by Christopher Nolan.

Which Indian films is Spider-Man: Brand New Day competing against?

The film Oh My Dog, starring Pankaj Tripathi and directed by Amit Rai, is also currently running in theatres. It earned Rs 15 lakh on its fourth day. The film has been unable to match the box office performance of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Meanwhile, the Tamil film DC: The Bloody Valentine, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, earned Rs 3.24 crore on its fourth day. This film, too, has failed to match the collection of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Also Read:

Toxic gets A certificate in India, Yash starrer to arrive with different versions in Indian and overseas?