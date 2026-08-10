Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's 7 Dogs to hit Indian screens on August 21 after international release

New Delhi:

While Salman Khan's fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, they will get to see him on the big screen in 7 Dogs before the Apoorva Lakhia-directed project arrives. 7 Dogs was released internationally in May this year and is now set for its Indian release on August 21, 2026.

The Dabangg star shared the news with his fans via an Instagram Story and posted a new teaser showcasing the powerful presence of both Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

7 Dogs set to make a splash in India

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, 7 Dogs features Ahmed Ezz, Karim Abdel Aziz and Monica Bellucci in the lead roles, with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt appearing in cameo roles. Earlier this year, when the film was released internationally, a video went viral on social media. Fans claimed it was an action sequence from 7 Dogs featuring both Salman and Sanjay. Now, Indian audiences appear excited about the film's release.

Salman Khan's upcoming films

7 Dogs is scheduled to release in India on August 21, 2026. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Maatrubhumi. In the interim, the actor is busy shooting for SVC63, which also stars Nayanthara in a lead role. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film is slated for release on Eid next year and is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Notably, the songs from the film have already become a talking point among audiences and are being played on repeat even before its release.

Sanjay Dutt's upcoming films

Apart from 7 Dogs, Sanjay Dutt has films such as Baap and Khalnayak Returns in the pipeline. It is worth noting that the 2025-2026 period has been particularly significant for Sanjay Dutt, as he has delivered two blockbusters during these two years. In the Aditya Dhar-directed films Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, Sanjay portrays SP Chaudhary Aslam Khan, a fearless and valiant police officer from Pakistan.

7 Dogs India release date

7 Dogs, which was released internationally in May this year, is now set for its India release on August 21, 2026. The Arabic action film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, will arrive in Indian cinemas this month.

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