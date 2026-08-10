Alanna Panday, Ahaan Panday's sister, announces second pregnancy with husband Ivor | Watch

New Delhi:

Influencer and cousin to Ananya Panday, Alanna Panday, and her husband, Ivor McCray, are all set to embrace another new chapter in their lives as they are expecting their second child. The social media influencer shared the happy news with her followers on Instagram, giving a glimpse of her growing baby bump.

Alanna, who is the sister of actor Ahaan Panday, married American filmmaker, photographer and digital content creator Ivor in March 2023 in Mumbai. The couple already have a son, River, who was born in 2024. They are now preparing to welcome their second child.

Alanna Panday announces second pregnancy

On Sunday, Alanna shared an Instagram video in which she could be seen flaunting her baby bump. The video also featured a beautiful photo frame displaying her ultrasound picture, while her son River could be seen hugging her. The video, as usual, screamed 'aesthetics'.

Sharing the video, Alanna captioned it, “One more to love,” confirming that the family is getting ready to welcome another little member. Here is the video:

Her mother, Deanne Panday, who is also a celebrated fitness trainer, reacted to the announcement and wrote, “Grand ma for the second time, god bless you.” Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavana Panday, also reacted to the pregnancy announcement with red heart emojis.

Alanna's husband Ivor McCray celebrated the news in the comments, writing, “River upgraded to big bro.” Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie Shroff and sister of Tiger Shroff, also reacted with a red heart, while Ananya Panday's younger sister Rysa Panday shared red heart emojis in the comments.

How the family celebrated pregnancy news

Soon after her pregnancy announcement, Alanna Panday shared another video giving her followers a closer look at how the family discovered the pregnancy. The video showed Alanna checking a pregnancy test with her husband Ivor and their son River.

The moment the family realised that Alanna was pregnant again, they celebrated the news with hugs, love and excitement. The video captured the family sharing the emotional moment.

The pregnancy announcement also received an overwhelming response from fans, who filled the comments with congratulatory messages and blessings for the growing family. One user wrote, “Congratulations to all three of you,” while another wished, “May your baby arrive healthy and happy.”

Another fan commented, “Little Alanna is coming y’all.” Alanna captioned the second video, “our family isn’t going to be little anymore,” marking the beginning of another chapter for her and Ivor as their family prepares to grow.

On the work front, Alanna Panday was also part of Prime Video’s reality series The Tribe, which showcased the lives and careers of Indian influencers in Los Angeles. She featured as one of the show’s main cast members when the series premiered in October 2024.

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