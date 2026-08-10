IAS officer Ashwani Kumar makes acting debut with Devyani, film highlights concerns around women's safety

New Delhi:

Delhi witnessed a special screening of Devyani, a short film that brings together themes of a daughter's birth, her safety, the fears women face in society and a father's concern for his unborn girl child. The film stars Ashwani Kumar, IAS Director DITEC & Secretary IT, Government of Assam, in the lead role. The screening was attended by prominent personalities from Bollywood, politics, sports and the media.

Ashwani Kumar makes acting debut with Devyani

Ashwani Kumar's new avatar and his acting prowess impressed those present at the screening. He shared details about his film and said that Devyani is directed by Ashish Panda, with Archana Gautam also starring in a key role. The story focuses on sensitive social concerns surrounding women's safety and the anxiety faced by families while raising daughters.

Vijender Singh calls Devyani an emotional film

The film's subject also struck an emotional chord with Olympic boxer Vijender Singh.

Pankaj Singh praises the film's message

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh also spoke about women's safety and the harsh realities faced by women in society. He shared his candid views on the issue and praised Devyani for bringing the subject to the forefront.

The screening saw the presence of several distinguished personalities who came to support the film and appreciate its social message. Former MP Ashok Tanwar and IRS officer Sahil Seth were among those who attended the event. Devyani seeks to give voice to concerns that remain deeply relevant for families, particularly the fear and responsibility associated with ensuring a daughter's safety.

Devyani now streaming on OTT

Devyani premiered on July 31, 2026, and is now streaming free on ZEE5. The short film has received a U/A 16+ certification.

Ashwani Kumar plays police inspector Kuldeep, while Archana Gautam essays Seema Devyani, his on-screen wife. The film's official synopsis reads, "When fear meets hope, a daughter becomes the promise of a better tomorrow."

The story also explores themes of gender bias, safety, acceptance and unconditional love, while highlighting the challenges that continue to surround the birth of a girl child.