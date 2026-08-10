Ajay Devgn to host Sony TV's Crime Patrol; says he wants audiences to navigate crime stories with caution

New Delhi:

Sony TV and SonyLIV's show Crime Patrol has been one of the most recognisable crime shows on Indian television, with several actors taking on hosting duties over the years. The upcoming season is set to feature Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn as its latest host.

According to reports, Ajay has already completed shooting for 15 episodes of the show. However, his long-term association with Crime Patrol has not been confirmed yet. The makers are reportedly planning to assess audience response and TRP ratings before deciding whether he will continue as host.

Ajay on hosting Crime Patrol

Ajay also shared a video on Instagram that appears to hint at his association with the show. In the video, he said, 'Sometimes, there are things that shake us to the core. Today, I encountered a truth that left me stunned. I will bring it before you soon.'

Now confirming his association, the actor said, "Coming together with a show like Crime Patrol feels like a responsibility to my fans and viewers. The show has built a legacy of understanding crime stories while driving awareness among viewers, encouraging them to become more vigilant about the people around them and who they interact with and trust. As we bring to the forefront some of the stories inspired by cases that have shaken the nation, I hope and believe that I can help and guide audiences to navigate them with caution rather than fear."

Rajesh Tailang to also host Crime Patrol

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Mirzapur actor Rajesh Tailang will also host some episodes of the upcoming season. The number of episodes he will anchor has not been finalised and is also expected to depend on audience response and the performance of Ajay's episodes.

The makers are reportedly keeping the hosting arrangement flexible as they assess how viewers respond to the new faces.

Actors who have hosted Crime Patrol

Crime Patrol has featured several actors as hosts since its launch. Anoop Soni has been one of its most prominent and longest-serving hosts. Other actors who have hosted or appeared in the show include Diwakar Pundir, Shakti Anand, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanjeev Tyagi, Divyanka Tripathi, Sonali Kulkarni and Ashutosh Rana.

Ajay Devgn's entry adds another major Bollywood name to the show's list of hosts. The new season is expected to begin soon, with the makers yet to reveal further details about its format and episode schedule.

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