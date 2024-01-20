Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Kantara star Rishab Shetty receives invitation, shares post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty is one the talented actors and genius in making films. The actor has raised the bar with his film 2022 film Kantara and people just couldn't stop heaping praises on him for his impeccable acting skills which showed in the film. Recently, he received an invitation to be part of the grand Ram Mandir Pratishthan Day in Ayodhya, which is approaching on January 22nd.

He took to social media to share a picture of him receiving the invitation and wrote in the caption, "I am deeply grateful for this opportunity, as my heart overflows with gratitude." Fans took to the comment section to express their happiness for the actor. One user wrote, "Deserve sir...great Jai shree ram". Another user wrote, "Finally a true Santani actor.

Rishab Shetty predominantly works in Kannada cinema and is the recipient of several accolades. He has been featured in several films including Avane Srimannarayana, Bell Bottom, Katha Sangama, Harikathe Alla Girikathe, Mishan Impossible and Kantara.He is currently busy working on a prequel of the blockbuster hit Kantara. The period-action thriller is written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

