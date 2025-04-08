Raid 2 trailer out: Ajay Devgn returns as Amay Patnaik to raid Ritesh Deshmukh's fortress | WATCH Ajay Devgn is once again reprising his iconic character of Amay Patnaik in the upcoming thriller-drama film Raid 2. The sequel features Ritesh Deshmukh in the antagonist's role.

The makers of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 have finally released the trailer of Raid 2, which looks full of suspense and thrill. Ajay is once again returning in the character of Amay Patnaik, whereas this time instead of Ileana D'Cruz, Vaani Kapoor will be seen in the role of his wife. However, it's Raid 2's villain, Ritesh Deshmukh, who impresses the most in the trailer. He may not be able to pull off what Saurabh Shukla did in Raid, but Ritesh, screen presence in the trailer is impactful.

Raid 2 Trailer Is Out Now

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is seen raiding Ritesh Deshmukh's house, who plays the role of a corrupt politician Dada Manohar Bhai. A fierce clash is being seen between the two. In the interesting turn of events, Manohar Bhai is the nephew of Rameshwar Singh. This role was played by Saurabh Shukla in the 2018 film Raid. Moreover, Supriya Pathak will be seen in the role of Ritesh's mother in the sequel. The clash between Ajay and Ritesh is the plot of this film. Moreover, the Singham actor will be seen going for his 75th raid in this film.

Raid 2 Star Cast And Release Date

Raid 2 is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, while Bhushan Kumar is the producer of the film. The film will be released on May 1. Along with Ajay, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak and Amit Sial will be seen in this film. Let us tell you that Raid 2 is the sequel to the crime thriller film Raid which was released in 2018. The audience loved Raid very much and the film also earned a lot. Now it will be interesting to see whether Raid 2 will get the same love from the audience like Raid or the audience will be disappointed after watching the film.

Also Read: 'The only thing that saved my wife...,' Sonu Sood breaks silence on Sonali Sood's car accident | WATCH