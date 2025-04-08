'The only thing that saved my wife...,' Sonu Sood breaks silence on Sonali Sood's car accident | WATCH 12 days after his wife Sonali's car accident, actor Sonu Sood shared a video on his social media account, making a special appeal to the people. He also revealed what saved his wife during the accident.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who was last seen in February release Fateh, has broken his silence about his wife's recent car accident injury and urged everyone to prioritise safety on the roads. On Monday, the actor posted a video on his social media accounts, in which he urged everyone to take road safety seriously, reminding people that seat belts are important for the safety of all passengers, no matter where they are seated in the vehicle. The actor also revealed that the only things that saved his wife was the seat belt.

Sonu captioned the video, 'No seat belt.. no your family! Wear a seat belt even if you are sitting in the back seat.'

What did the actor say in the clip?

In the video, the Fateh actor can be heard saying, 'This is a very important message. Last week there was a big accident in Nagpur in which my wife and her sister were inside the car and the condition of the car was seen by the whole world. You know, if anything saved them it was the seat belt, especially for those who are sitting in the back seat and often don't wear it. That day, Sunita was sitting in the car and my wife Sonali told her to wear the seat belt. She wore it and just a minute later the accident happened. All three of them were safe because they were wearing the seat belt.'

Sonu further added in the video, "='Out of 100 people, 99% of the people sitting in the back seat never wear a seat belt, thinking that it is the responsibility of the person sitting in the front. I request all of you- never sit in a car without a seat belt. Most drivers wear a seat belt just to show the police, but believe me, a seat belt ensures the safety of you and your family.'

Let us tell you that on March 24, Sonu Sood's wife Sonali Sood was a victim of a road accident on the Nagpur Highway. She was later admitted to Mumbai hospital and was discharged last week.

