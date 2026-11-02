Kareena Kapoor to star in King? Actor shares glimpse of special dance sequence on SRK's birthday

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor are all set to reunite after years. This time, it's for a special sequence in King. Kareena took to Instagram and dropped a big hint about her being a part of the film through a monochrome photo, which doesn't reveal too much, but just the right amount to set the internet on fire.

For the unversed, Kareena and SRK have previously worked together in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Ra.One and Asoka. They also featured together in a special song in Don.

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse with SRK from King

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a monochrome silhouette featuring herself and Shah Rukh Khan from what seems to be a King song. The image shows the actors facing each other, with dramatic lighting in the background, as if they are about to begin a dance sequence. While the post does not reveal much about the song, it has sparked curiosity among fans about its release.

Reportedly, Kareena is a part of a special song in King which also features other Bollywood stars. More details on the same are to be revealed soon.

Sharing the same, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday King The forever Ruler of the kingdom Let's dance together... Can't wait 24-12-26." Take a look:

Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor, others react

In the comment box, SRK's wife Gauri Khan wrote, "It’s going to be insane". Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor penned, "Can’t waitttt." Other's wrote, "Song when bebooo?", "OMG we can't waitttttttttttt anymore", "Cannot wait to see you both together on screen," and others.

King's first song Tu Mil Jaye out

The first song from King was released on SRK's birthday on November 2. The music video offers a glimpse into the world of King, opening with Shah Rukh Khan delivering the dialogue, “Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur nishana meri mashooka, aur woh aashiq hi kya jo dil cheer na de”. The powerful opening, which also features Deepika Padukone, is followed by an upbeat romantic track featuring Arijit Singh and global pop star Ed Sheeran. Madhubanti Bagchi also lends her voice to the song, bringing together artists from different musical worlds.

King is directed and co-produced by Siddharth Anand, who helmed SRK's comeback film, Pathaan. The film is all slated for release on December 24, 2026.

Also read:

Did you spot Suhana Khan in King song Tu Mil Jaaye? A quick glimpse may have revealed key detail from the film