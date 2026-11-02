Shah Rukh Khan greets sea of fans at Mannat on birthday, spreads his arms as crowd chants his name

After a few years of absence, Shah Rukh Khan stepped onto the balcony of Mannat and greeted his sea of fans on his birthday. Every year, hundreds of his fans gather outside Mannat to celebrate SRK Day on November 2. The actor, who is currently busy with last-minute touches to his upcoming film King, made fans swoon over him all over again on his birthday.

For the unversed, SRK and his family have temporarily moved out of Mannat owing to the construction of new floors at his house.

SRK greets fans from Mannat on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan wore his signature white T-shirt with a beanie, which he paired with denim on his birthday. A photo of a King's crown, symbolising his upcoming film, shone brightly in the backdrop. The actor climbed the stairs to his balcony late in the evening and appeared before a sea of fans, roaring his name outside Mannat. He bowed before his fans, waved to them, greeted them with folded hands and did his signature 'open arms' pose. Fans kept rooting and cheering for him throughout. Several of his videos have been going viral on the internet. Take a look:

SRK's appearance comes as a pleasant surprise, especially after a giant screen at Mannat flashed a handwritten note from the superstar thanking his fans for the support. The message read: "Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all. Lots of love & A big Hug."

Why is Mannat one of Mumbai's most iconic homes?

Mannat, located along the Bandstand promenade in Mumbai's Bandra West, is more than just Shah Rukh Khan's residence. The iconic sea-facing property has a history dating back to 1914, when it was built as Villa Vienna. Shah Rukh bought the heritage bungalow in 2001 and later renamed it Mannat.

The sprawling home covers nearly 27,000 square feet and features a blend of traditional architecture and contemporary design. Gauri Khan, along with architect Kaif Faquih, designed the interiors, while a modern six-storey annexe adds to the property's grandeur. Mannat houses several luxury amenities, including a private theatre, library, gym, swimming pool, spacious living areas, multiple elevators and several bedrooms. Valued at an estimated Rs 200 crore, it is counted among India's most expensive celebrity residences.

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A fan once asked Shah Rukh Khan if he would sell Mannat; his answer left everyone speechless