The moment Ravana says 'Bhiksham Dehi': Ramayana makers unveil new glimpses of 'Daughter of Earth' Maa Sita

With the release of Ramayana just days away, the makers are giving audiences a closer look at some of the epic's most important characters. The latest promo introduces Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana through separate character reveals.

Sai Pallavi's new glimpses as Maa Sita unveiled

One of the new promos features Sai Pallavi as Sita, also known as the 'Daughter of the Earth' and the princess of Mithila. The visuals offer glimpses of her life in the kingdom, her bond with Lord Rama and the qualities that shape her character. The promo ends with a never-seen-before glimpse of Maa Sita sitting inside her cottage when a voice outside her hut in the forest says, "Bhiksham Dehi (grant me alms)." This changes the course and fate of many lives.

The makers shared the video on social media with the caption, “Daughter of the Earth, princess of Mithila. Bound by love, guided by Dharma. Sai Pallavi as Sita.” The new reveal comes ahead of the film's worldwide release on November 5. Take a look:

Ravie Dubey introduced as Lakshmana

Alongside Sai Pallavi's promo, the makers have also released a solo character poster featuring Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The actor is seen holding a bow and arrow in a warrior stance. His expression reflects the courage and determination associated with Lord Rama's younger brother.

The poster follows a visual style similar to the previously released character poster of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. The makers introduced Ravie with the words: “A devoted brother. A fearless warrior. Rama’s shield.”

Lakshmana is remembered in the epic for his loyalty to Rama and his unwavering commitment to him. Ravie also spoke about the responsibility of playing the revered character. She said, "Playing Lakshman is an emotion that is difficult to put into words. He represents a rare combination of strength, courage, devotion and selflessness. His unwavering commitment to Lord Rama and the values he stands for has always been deeply inspiring. To be entrusted with bringing such a revered character to life is both an honour and a responsibility that I hold very close to my heart. I hope audiences connect with the sincerity and spirit with which we have approached this character."

Ramayana: Cast and release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The film is being developed as a two-part cinematic epic. The first instalment will arrive in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is scheduled for Diwali 2027.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It will also be available in IMAX formats. Sony Pictures will handle international distribution, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

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