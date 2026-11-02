'No right to protest, would have been deported': Bombay HC's stern warning to actor Imran Khan

Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court made strong observations during the hearing of actor Imran Khan's petition challenging the Foreigners Regional Registration Office's (FRRO) Leave India Notice on Monday, November 2. The court said that holding an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card does not give a person the right to participate in protests.

All you need to know about the court hearing on Imran Khan's case

"If someone had done this in another country, they would have been deported by now," the court observed in Imran Khan's 'leave India' row. The hearing was conducted by a bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M. Sethna. During the proceedings, Imran Khan's side told the court that he had never been summoned for questioning.

The court, however, asked him to establish whether or not he had participated in the protest. The government informed the bench that a case had been registered.

Representing Imran Khan, his lawyer said that the actor holds an American passport and has been looking for work since 2006. The lawyer also offered to give an undertaking, stating that Imran Khan had neither participated in any protest nor intended to do so.

The Chief Justice made strong remarks on the matter, saying that if someone had engaged in similar activity in another country, including the United States, they would have been deported on the next flight.

Bombay High Court demands unconditional apology from Imran Khan

The court also observed that OCI cardholders do not have the right to participate in protests under the OCI law. It questioned why Imran Khan had not applied for Indian citizenship, considering that he lives and works in India. The bench reiterated that OCI cardholders do not enjoy such rights.

The Bombay High Court made further strong observations during the hearing of Imran Khan's petition challenging the Foreigners Regional Registration Office's (FRRO) Leave India Notice on Monday. The court questioned why the actor had not applied for Indian citizenship despite being born, working and living in India. "You were born here, you work here, earn here and live here. Then why don't you take Indian citizenship?" the court asked.

Imran Khan's side told the bench that he was willing to give an undertaking. However, the court said any apology offered by him would have to be unconditional. The bench also pointed out that the actor had been living in India since childhood and had a social media following. It said he would have to establish that he was not part of the protest.

The court further observed that since Imran holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, he has no connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. It reiterated that any apology from him must be unconditional.

During the hearing, the government opposed the actor's claims and told the court that he had participated in the protest. It also pointed out that Imran Khan had posted about it on social media. The government described his statement denying participation in the protest as misleading.

The government further said that his rights were governed by the provisions applicable to OCI cardholders. The Bombay High Court strongly reprimanded the actor and warned that there should be no repeat of any violation of OCI rules.

What is the Imran Khan controversy about?

The controversy surrounding Imran Khan began after he participated in a protest on October 10, which called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He was detained by the police following the demonstration. Since Imran Khan is a foreign national, his participation in the protest led to action under the applicable rules, and he was issued a notice directing him to leave India.

Calling the action illegal and unjust, Imran Khan approached the Bombay High Court and filed a petition seeking the cancellation of the Leave India Notice.

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