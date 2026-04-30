'You cannot break me': Rahul Roy hits back at trolls over viral reels with content creator

New Delhi:

Actor Rahul Roy, best known for the 1990 hit Aashiqui, has recently gained attention on social media after appearing in a series of reels with a lesser-known content creator. The videos have sparked mixed reactions online, with users expressing concern and curiosity about his present situation and public appearances.

On Wednesday, the actor responded to the trolls and saying that staying active after suffering a brain stroke is very important to him. The Aashiqui star added that while criticism may sometimes hurt, it does not affect his determination to keep going.

Rahul Roy reacts to trolling over viral reels

In his Instagram post, he wrote, "I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today—they are from before the brain stroke happened. If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you. If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others."

He further added, "And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me."

For the unversed, in the past week, Rahul Roy featured in multiple reels with a content creator who uses the handle Dr Vanita Ghadage Desai. One of the videos showed him dancing to Tere Dar Pe Sanam, a song from the 1993 film Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayi, where he starred opposite Pooja Bhatt.

These clips were widely shared across platforms and quickly became the subject of strong public reaction, ranging from concern about his wellbeing to criticism and mockery.

Also Read: Aashiqui fame Rahul Roy looks unrecognisable in long hair, spotted carrying suitcase on Mumbai streets | Video