Aashiqui fame Rahul Roy looks unrecognisable in long hair, spotted carrying suitcase on Mumbai streets | Video

New Delhi:

Actor Rahul Roy, best known for his breakout role in the 1990 film Aashiqui, has caught everyone's attention after a video of him walking on the streets of Mumbai carrying a heavy suitcase surfaced online. He looked almost unrecognisable with his long hair, and his simple appearance surprised fans.

His portrayal of Rahul Roy in 1990 film Aashiqui made him overnight star, with people calling him 'Aashiqui boy'. The film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and also stars Anu Agarwal, Anang Desai, Sunil Rege, Reema Lagoo in key roles. Read on to find out how people are reacting to Rahul Roy's recent Mumbai appearance.

Rahul Roy looks unrecognisable in his recent Mumbai appearance

In the viral video, he was seen wearing a cream-coloured T-shirt and blue denim jeans. Sporting long hair, he was seen carrying a heavy suitcase and a backpack as he walked simply along the streets of Mumbai. His appearance made several people pause to record videos as he passed by like an ordinary passer-by.

Social media reacts to Rahul Roy's recent appearance

In no time, the video of Rahul Roy went viral online, garnering attention from social media users. One user called out those filming him for not helping him carry his bags. One comment read, "Nobody is helping him to carry bags." Another added, "He is celebrity please give respect."

While some users praised the actor for his acting, "He is one of the good actor," one Instagram user wrote.

Rahul Roy's work front

On the work front, Rahul Roy was last seen in Kanu Behl's directorial Agra. The film also stars Mohit Agarwal, Priyanka Bose, Vibha Chhibber and Aanchal Goswami in key roles.

Also Read: Rahul Roy performs Aashiqui song at Bihar wedding, fans say 'this guy deserves more fame' | Viral