Pawan Singh apologises to Anjali Raghav after viral stage incident sparks backlash Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has issued an apology to Anjali Raghav after a viral stage incident that left the actress uncomfortable and ready to quit the industry.

New Delhi:

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has issued an apology to Anjali Raghav following her announcement to quit the Bhojpuri film industry after an uncomfortable incident on stage.

At a recent event in Lucknow, Pawan repeatedly touched Anjali’s waist, claiming something was stuck, despite her visible discomfort. The incident sparked criticism, prompting the actor to publicly apologise.

Pawan Singh’s apology note to Anjali Raghav

Taking to the Instagram stories on Saturday, Pawan said that he had no wrong intention towards Anjali. He wrote an apology note in Hindi, which reads, "Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga."

He further added, "Mera aapke prati koi bhi ghalat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humari kisi bhi byawahaar se taqleef huyi ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @SINGHPAWAN999)Pawan Singh issued an apology to Anjali Raghav through his Instagram story, saying he had no wrong intention.

Anjali Raghav’s emotional video message to fans

Anjali Raghav, best known for her appearance in Harayanvi music videos, shared two videos on Saturday on her Instagram handle and explained what happened at the Lucknow event. She recalled the incident and said, "Main do din se bohot pareshaan hoon. Continue mujhe DMs aa rahe hain ki, jo Lucknow wala incident hua, usme maine kuch kyu nahi bola, action kyu nahi liya, thappad kyu nahi maara. Aur kuch log mujhe hi galat samajh rahe hain; kuch memes par likh rahe hain, 'Yeh toh hass rahi thi, maza le rahi thi.' Kya public mein mujhe touch karke jaane se mujhe khushi hogi? Maza aayega?".

In one of the videos, she mentioned about quitting Bhojpuri industry and said, "Main Bhojpuri industry mein ab kaam nahi karungi. Artist hoon, toh nayi cheezin try karne ka mann karta hai, lekin main apni pariwaar aur Haryana mein khush hoon."

Also Read: Priya Marathe passes away at 38 after cancer battle; Pavitra Rishta actress' death shocks fans