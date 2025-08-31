Priya Marathe passes away at 38 after cancer battle; Pavitra Rishta actress' death shocks fans Priya Marathe, best known for her role in Pavitra Rishta, has died at 38 after a cancer battle. The Marathi actress leaves behind a lasting TV legacy.

New Delhi:

Renowned actress Priya Marathe, beloved for her roles in both Marathi and Hindi television, passed away at just 38, after a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer.

Reportedly, she breathed her last at her residence in Mira Road, Mumbai, in the early morning hours of August 31, 2025.

Priya Marathe: A versatile and beloved performer

Priya's journey spanned over two decades, beginning with Marathi serials and moving to impactful roles in Hindi TV. Her memorable appearances include:

Varsha in Pavitra Rishta

Vidya Bali in Kasamh Se

Jyoti Malhotra in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Priya Mohite in Tu Tithe Me

Bhavani Rathod in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

Priya Marathe's acting debut

For the unversed, she made her acting debut with the Marathi series 'Ya Sukhano Ya' which was aired in 2007 on Zee Marathi. She also starred in hits like Char Divas Sasuche, Ya Sukhano Ya, and more recently, Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe.

Her performance in 'Kasamh Se' as Vidya Bali marked her entrance into Hindi television. In addition to participating in 'Comedy Circus', she showed her comic skills by starring in series such as 'Tu Tithe Me' (as the antagonist Priya Mohite) and 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' (as Jyoti Malhotra).

Priya Marathe's family

Priya was married to actor Shantanu Moghe, known for portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji. The couple shared a beautiful journey both on and off screen.

Immense shock and condolences pour in

The sudden news of her passing has shaken fans, co-actors, and the Marathi and Hindi TV fraternities deeply. Tributes are flooding social media, remembering her as both a talented artist and a warm, brave soul.

Priya Marathe crafted a deep connection with her audience through memorable performances and on-screen grace. Her untimely departure is a big blow to the industry. Yet, her work and spirit continue to inspire.

May her soul rest in peace.