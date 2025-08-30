Viral video of Pawan Singh touching Anjali Raghav sparks outrage, actress leaves Bhojpuri cinema Actress Anjali Raghav accused Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh of misconduct on stage and announced her exit from Bhojpuri films, sparking massive outrage online.

New Delhi:

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, known for the hit song 'Lagavelu Lipstick', is facing backlash on social media after he was seen touching actress Anjali Raghav inappropriately during a stage event.

On Saturday, Anjali Raghav, best known for her work in Haryanvi music videos, took to her Instagram handle and reacted to the viral videos, slammed Pawan Singh for the misconduct. She also announced her exit from the Bhojpuri film industry.

In the video post, Anjali revealed that ever since the video went public, she has been anxious and has been overwhelmed with messages urging her to speak up. People have been asking why she chose to smile rather than hit him or act on stage.

Anjali Raghav breaks silence on Instagram

On Saturday, August 30, 2025, Anjali shared two videos on her Instagram and criticised Pawan for touching her on stage without consent.

She said, "Main do din se bohot pareshaan hoon. Continue mujhe DMs aa rahe hain ki, jo Lucknow wala incident hua, usme maine kuch kyu nahi bola, action kyu nahi liya, thappad kyu nahi maara. Aur kuch log mujhe hi galat samajh rahe hain; kuch memes par likh rahe hain, 'Yeh toh hass rahi thi, maza le rahi thi.' Kya public mein mujhe touch karke jaane se mujhe khushi hogi? Maza aayega?"

Explaining what happened on the stage, Anjali recalled, Pawan pointed to her waist and said that something was caught there when she was addressing the crowd on stage in Lucknow.

Since her saree was new, she understood that the tag at the bottom would be visible. She also considered the possibility that the blouse tag might be hanging. As she continued to address the audience, she shrugged it off, figuring that if a tag was visible, it could be dealt with later and continued speaking.

Why Anjali Raghav decided to quit Bhojpuri films

She further said, "Unhone wapas kaha ki kuch laga hai, toh mujhe laga shayad kuch laga hai isiliye yeh bol rahe. Jab baad mein maine apne team member se pucha ki kuch laga hai, unhone kaha ki kuch bhi nahi laga tha. Tab mujhe bohot zyada bura laga, gussa aaya aur rona bhi aaya. Lekin mujhe samajh nahi aaya ki main kya karun?"

Anjali concluded her video by saying, "Main Bhojpuri industry mein ab kaam nahi karungi. Artist hoon, toh nayi cheezin try karne ka mann karta hai, lekin main apni pariwaar aur Haryana mein khush hoon."

What happened at the Lucknow stage event?

For those who don't know, a video of Pawan Singh inappropriately touching Anjali Raghav's waist on stage went viral online. In the video, Pawan Singh and Anjali Raghav were seen next to each other on stage. Anjali was seen addressing the crowd. For the event, she was seen dressed in a shimmering golden saree. While Pawan was seen in white coat and pants.

Viral video of Pawan Singh sparks public outrage

The viral video sparked outrage online, with several social media users are calling his behaviour unprofessional.One user wrote, "What a disgusting and vile person he is! He did not even feel ashamed in front of so much public while doing such a despicable act. Aren't you ashamed @PawanSingh909? Anjali Raghav feeling so uncomfortable yet she is not slapping on the stage." Another added, "Disgusting and insulting for the whole female community. He should be reprimanded vehemently.Shameful."

Also Read: Allu Arjun's grandmother Allu Kanakaratnamma passes away at 94 due to age-related issues