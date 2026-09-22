September 21 box office report for Hanuman Ansh, Mirzapur: The Movie, Daayra, Vibe and more

The films Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur: The Movie continue to give stiff competition to other releases at the box office. Although earnings for most films dipped due to Monday being a working day, these two films managed to maintain steady returns.

Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh continues to hold strong at the box office, with the film recording steady earnings weeks after its release. Meanwhile, the Hollywood film Resident Evil is drawing larger audiences than Daayra and Vibe. Here is a look at the box-office collections on Monday.

No rise in earnings for Daayra

On its fourth day of release, Kareena Kapoor-starrer Daayra continued to record low collections. The film earned Rs 4.50 crore over its opening weekend and added just Rs 45 lakh on Monday. Its total collection now stands at Rs 4.95 crore after four days.

Vibe records a slight improvement

It has been four days since the release of Kunal Kemmu's Vibe. Like the other recent Bollywood release, the film is also seeing low audience turnout in theatres. The film performed better than Daayra over the opening weekend, collecting Rs 7.45 crore. Despite Monday being a working day, Vibe earned Rs 90 lakh. Its total collection now stands at Rs 8.35 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie maintains its strong run

Mirzapur: The Movie continues to perform well at the box office. On Monday, its 18th day, the film earned Rs 1.75 crore. It also had a strong weekend, collecting Rs 12.25 crore. With this, the film's total box-office collection has reached an impressive Rs 217.45 crore.

Resident Evil outperforms Daayra and Vibe

Despite Monday being a working day, Hollywood film Resident Evil earned Rs 1.25 crore. The film opened with Rs 2.60 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 3.35 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.65 crore on Sunday. Its total collection currently stands at Rs 10.75 crore.

Hanuman Ansh continues its winning streak

It has been 46 days since Hanuman Ansh was released, but the film continues to record strong box-office numbers. Despite Monday being a working day, the film collected Rs 4 crore. The film had earned Rs 5 crore on its seventh Friday, followed by Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.75 crore on Sunday. Its total collection now stands at Rs 275.88 crore.

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