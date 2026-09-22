National Film Awards 2026: When and where to watch the 72nd ceremony Live from Gujarat

The 72nd National Film Awards will be presented today, September 22, at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3 pm IST, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the awards to this year's winners. For those unable to attend, the event will be available to watch online on the DD National YouTube channel.

The ceremony will recognise achievements in Indian cinema for 2024 and will bring together several prominent names from the film industry. Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag is among the biggest names being honoured this year, as he will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024.

Where is the National Film Awards ceremony being held?

This year's National Film Awards ceremony is taking place at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat, near the Statue of Unity. The choice of venue marks a change from the usual arrangement, as the National Film Awards have traditionally been presented in New Delhi.

The 72nd edition is the first National Film Awards ceremony to be held outside Delhi. The government has indicated that future ceremonies will also be held in different parts of the country, making the annual event less centred on the national capital.

What time will the National Film Awards 2026 begin?

The ceremony will begin at 3 pm on September 22. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards during the event. The ceremony is expected to feature the presentation of honours across several categories covering feature films, performances and technical achievements. The awards recognise films released and contributions made during the 2024 calendar year.

Who are the major winners?

Several leading names from Indian cinema are among this year's winners. Article 370 has been named Best Feature Film, while Yami Gautam has won Best Actress for her performance in the film.

The Best Actor honour has been shared by Mammootty for Bramayugam and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion. Rajkumar Periasamy has received the Best Director award for Amaran.

Other notable winners include Randeep Hooda, who has been recognised as Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Kalki 2898 AD has won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

National Film Awards 2026: Live streaming details

Date: September 22, 2026

September 22, 2026 Time: 3 pm IST

3 pm IST Venue: Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat

Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat Where to watch: DD National YouTube channel

For viewers following the ceremony from home, the DD National YouTube stream will provide access to the event as the honours are presented.

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