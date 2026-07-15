'We should meet…': Nick Jonas reveals first DM that started it all with Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi:

Singer Nick Jonas recently revealed the first DM (direct message) he sent to Priyanka Chopra on X (formerly Twitter), giving fans a glimpse into how their love story began. During the Hey Jonas podcast, the couple looked back at their first conversation, which took place nearly a year and a half before they started dating in 2018.

The podcast was hosted by the Jonas Brothers, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining them as a guest. During the episode, Joe and Kevin read out Nick and Priyanka's first conversation on X, creating a nostalgic moment as the couple looked back on how they first connected.

Nick Jonas reveals first DM that started it all with Priyanka Chopra

During the podcast, Nick recalled that it was Kevin Jonas who first brought up Priyanka. Kevin asked whether he had watched her hit American series Quantico. Nick admitted he had not, but soon after noticed Priyanka on a billboard promoting the show, which prompted him to reach out.

Joe and Kevin then dramatically read out the couple's first conversation on X. Nick's opening message read, "Hello. I've heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon? (sic)"

To this, Priyanka replied, "Hey. Graham's told me so much about you. Let's text. More private. My team can access this." As the messages were read aloud, Nick and Priyanka appeared visibly embarrassed and laughed while reacting to the exchange, all while holding hands. Take a look at the screengrab showing Nick and Priyanka's conversation below:

(Image Source : YT: JONAS BROTHERS)Nick Jonas revealed the first DM he sent to Priyanka Chopra.

About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 in Jodhpur, India, in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. Their wedding was attended by family members and close friends. The duo welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in 2022. On the film front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's Telugu film, Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu. The film also marks Priyanka Chopra's Telugu debut. Varanasi is slated to hit theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli films to watch while waiting for Priyanka Chopra–Mahesh Babu's Varanasi