Netflix compares BTS' 'hiatus' to One Direction's break up, ARMYs react furiously

Netflix has drawn the ire of BTS fans online after sharing a tweet comparing BTS' recently announced hiatus to boy band One Direction's break up. A couple of weeks back, in a video shared on BTS' YouTube channel, bandmate Suga said, "We’re going into a hiatus now,” which led fans to believe that they are breaking up and going their separate ways to pursue individual music journies. However, it was later made clear that BTS was not disbanding. Now, Netflix's tweet has angered the ARMYs on social media.

What Netflix wrote in tweet on BTS?

The South Korean septet, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, shared the news of their hiatus during a televised dinner celebrating their ninth anniversary where they promised fans that they would "return someday". Sharing a promotional tweet about their show The Umbrella Academy, Netflix said, "The only thing we have in common is childhood trauma", Netflix wrote, “Millennials going through the Destiny’s Child “hiatus"… Gen Z going through the One Direction “hiatus”… Generation Alpha going through the BTS “hiatus".” The joke did not sit well with the fans and they called out the streaming platform.

Fans upset with Netflix's tweet on BTS

Calling out the streamer, one of the BTS fans wrote, "Also their rant on hiatus how many times do we need to say this, they just released new music (sic)." Many took offense of the fact that Netflix implied that Gen Alpha is their only fan. Gen Alpha is born after 2010 and was a reference to BTS' younger generation of fans.

BTS members working on individual projects

South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, Hybe, said that the group is not taking a hiatus but rather just working on individual projects. “BTS is not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time,” their statement said. Meanwhile, on July 1, J-Hope is releasing his single More followed by Jack in the Box album on July 15.