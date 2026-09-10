Ramayana: Part 1 gets early overseas release, Ranbir Kapoor's film to hit Australia before India

A fresh update has emerged regarding the overseas release of actor Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film Ramayana: Part 1. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic is among the most anticipated Hindi films of 2026, with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash leading the cast.

The makers have already announced the worldwide release date for Ramayana: Part 1. However, a new update has revealed that audiences in one foreign market will get to watch the film a day before its scheduled release elsewhere.

Ramayana: Part 1 gets Australia release date

Producer Namit Malhotra has confirmed that Ramayana: Part 1 will arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 6, 2026, except for India. The mythological drama will release in India on November 8. However, Sony Pictures, the film's worldwide distributor, has announced a November 5 release for Australia through its official social media handle.

This means audiences in Australia will be among the first in the world to watch the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer on the big screen. The one-day early release gives the film a slightly different theatrical rollout in the international market, ahead of its wider release on November 6.

Ramayana to have a grand-scale release

Ramayana: Part 1 is being planned as a large-scale theatrical spectacle. The two-part film franchise, reportedly mounted on a combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore, has been positioned as one of the biggest Indian film projects in terms of scale and production.

Additionally, a comprehensive theatrical release strategy in India and internationally has been put in place by the producers. As per the information available regarding the launch of the movie, it is anticipated that Ramayana Part 1 would be released in over 10,000 screens in India and 50,000 screens internationally.

The number of international screens involved shows the extent of ambition of the film as it has been developed to cater for a global audience. In addition, the movie will also be shown in premium formats.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash lead the mythological epic

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. Sai Pallavi plays Sita, while the cast also includes Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh and Kunal Kapoor in key roles.

With the film set to release in November 2026, anticipation is already building around its first part. The Australian release on November 5 will give audiences there an early look at the much-awaited adaptation before its worldwide release on November 6 and India release on November 8, 2026.

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