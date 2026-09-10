Shrimad Bhagavatam gets a seven-part cinematic saga, Vishnurata to open the franchise in 2027

The Shrimad Bhagavatam is getting a big-screen adaptation on an ambitious scale. Sagar Pictures Entertainment has announced Shrimad Bhagavatam Part 1: Vishnurata, the first instalment of a planned seven-part live-action film franchise based on the revered Indian text.

The production house unveiled the teaser poster for the project, marking the beginning of what it describes as a cinematic telling of the Shrimad Bhagavatam. The first film is planned for a worldwide theatrical release in 2027 and will be presented across premium large formats.

Vishnurata marks the beginning

The first chapter has been titled Vishnurata, a name that means the one protected by Lord Vishnu. The title introduces the first part of a much larger story that the makers intend to tell across seven films. Rather than condensing the Shrimad Bhagavatam into a single feature, the franchise will explore the epic over multiple chapters.

Vishnurata will therefore establish the world and set the larger saga in motion, with further details expected as the makers reveal more about the project. The announcement has also given the film a clear theatrical focus. The makers have positioned Vishnurata as an epic live-action motion picture, with a release planned across premium large formats worldwide.

Akash Sagar Chopra and Amrit Sagar Chopra lead the project

The film is being made by Akash Sagar Chopra and Amrit Sagar Chopra. Sagar Pictures Entertainment, which has a long association with Indian mythological storytelling, is backing the seven-part project. For now, the makers have kept several details under wraps.

The cast, release date and other major production details of Vishnurata are yet to be announced. The teaser poster serves as the first formal introduction to the franchise, with more announcements promised for Part 1. The decision to announce the project as a seven-part saga also gives the makers room to explore the source material across a longer cinematic narrative rather than rushing through its many characters and stories.

Vishnurata to release in 2027

Shrimad Bhagavatam Part 1: Vishnurata is scheduled to reach theatres worldwide in 2027. The film will be released across premium large formats, suggesting that the makers are planning it as a large-scale theatrical spectacle.

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