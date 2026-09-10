Sach Ka Daayra song out now; brings Gulzar's lyrics, Amit Trivedi's music and B Praak's voice together | Watch

The makers of Daayra have released Sach Ka Daayra, the latest song from Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The track brings together Gulzar as lyricist, Amit Trivedi as composer and B Praak as singer. The song revolves around the idea of truth and how it can be viewed differently depending on circumstances and perspective. Its themes also tie into the questions of justice and conflicting viewpoints that form part of the film's narrative.

Presented by Junglee Music, a division of Times Music, Sach Ka Daayra takes a relatively restrained approach rather than relying on a larger-than-life musical treatment. The focus remains on Gulzar's lyrics and the emotions they bring to the song.

Gulzar's lyrics give the song its emotional core

Gulzar's writing explores the changing nature of truth and the way time and circumstances can influence how an event is understood. The lyrics give the song a reflective quality, while Trivedi's composition supports its sombre mood. B Praak's vocals add another emotional layer to the track. His performance keeps the song grounded in the weight of its words, allowing the lyrics to remain at the centre.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has described the song as being closely connected to the emotional core of Daayra. Prithviraj Sukumaran, meanwhile, has spoken about the track as another voice within the film's larger story. B Praak has also discussed the challenge of balancing intensity with restraint while recording the song.

Meghna Gulzar connects the song to Daayra's story

For Meghna Gulzar, Sach Ka Daayra is more than a separate musical track. The director has said that the song brings together the angst and helplessness present in the film, while also carrying its underlying plea for justice. Amit Trivedi has spoken about creating a composition that remains connected to the world of the film. Gulzar, meanwhile, has reflected on the way truth can shift with time, circumstances and individual perspective.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran headline Daayra

Daayra represents the collaboration of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran under Meghna Gulzar. Although not much information is known about the plot of the movie, but the issues raised in the movie indicate the problems of truth, justice, and varied perspectives from which an incident can be perceived.

Sach Ka Daayra provides more insight into the feelings of the movie through its music. The song is now available on audio streaming platforms, while its full video has been released on the Times Music YouTube channel.

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Daayra trailer out; Meghna Gulzar brings Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran for a layered crime drama