Are Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush dating? Actress now follows his sisters on Instagram

These days, news of a new couple is gaining momentum in the entertainment industry's corridors. Recently, Mrunal Thakur and South superstar Dhanush were seen together at several places, which has increased the discussions among the fans about their relationship.

Even though neither of the stars has yet made any official statement about their relationship, their social media activity and public appearances are telling a different story. Moreover, Instagram activity by Mrunal is also garnering attention on social media.

Mrunal follows Dhanush's sisters on Instagram

According to a report in ETimes, Mrunal Thakur has recently followed Dhanush's two elder sisters, Dr Karthika Karthik and Vimala Geetha, on Instagram. Interestingly, both Dhanush's sisters have also followed back Mrunal. This social media interaction happened at a time when their dating rumours were at a peak. It is believed that this is a sign that Mrunal is now close to Dhanush's family.

It all grabbed more attention when Mrunal and Dhanush were seen together at the screening of 'Son of Sardaar 2'. Earlier, she was also spotted at the wrap party of Dhanush's upcoming film 'Tere Ishq Mein'. Not only this, a special bonding was also seen between the two at the premiere of Kajol's film 'Maa' in Mumbai in June.

Friends confirm Mrunal-Dhanush are dating?

A close source told News18 Showsha, 'Yes, both are dating each other. But this relationship is new right now, and neither is in the mood to say anything about it in front of the public or the media. However, they are comfortable with this relationship and do not hesitate to be seen together outside. Their friends are also very positive about this relationship because both have very similar thinking and life values.'

It is worth noting that Dhanush was previously married to Aishwarya Rajinikanth, from whom he announced his separation in 2022 after 18 years. The two have two sons: Yathra and Linga. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur has never spoken openly about her relationships. Now it remains to be seen whether this beautiful couple will make their relationship official soon or it will remain just a rumour. It is worth noting that Mrunal is 9 years younger than Dhanush.

