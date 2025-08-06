Vijay Deverakonda appears before ED over online betting apps' case Actor Vijay Deverakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad after being summoned in connection with the illegal betting apps case.

Vijay Deverakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad. For those who may not know, the actor was summoned by ED earlier on charges of promoting illegal online betting apps.

The 36-year-old actor, who was recently seen in the prison drama film 'Kingdom' alongside Bhagyashri Borse, appeared before the officials of the central agency for questioning at its zonal office.

Prakash Raj, Lakshmi Manchu, Rana Daggubati also summoned

In connection with this case, actor Prakash Raj had made an appearance before the ED on July 30. In addition to Raj, the ED had called actresses Lakshmi Manchu, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rana Daggubati for questioning in the case. According to the official sources, the actors had "endorsed" online betting apps allegedly involved in generating "illicit" funds.

Under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency is expected to record the statements of the actors.

How it all started?

It was all started when a Miyapur businessman named Phanindra Sharma filed the initial complaint in the matter. He claimed that several well-known actors and social media influencers are pulling users to these betting apps. He claimed that because of these apps, middle-class and lower-middle-class families are suffering a lot.

Vijay Deverakonda's recent and upcoming movies

For those who don't know, renowned Telugu actor Vijay has worked in several popular films in his career so far, including his recently released film 'Kingdom', 'Arjun Reddy', 'Geetha Govindam', and others. According to IMDb, his upcoming projects includes 'VD14', 'Rowdy Janardhan, and JGM (Jana Gana Mana). He has also featured in films like 'The Family Star', 'Kushi', 'Dear Comrade', World Famous Lover'.

(With PTI inputs)

