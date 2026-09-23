Box Office [September 22, 2026]: Hanuman Ansh continues its strong streak; see Vibe, Daayra, Mirzapur earnings

The box office race continued to see mixed results for the films currently running in theatres on Tuesday, September 22. Hanuman Ansh remained the strongest performer among the four, while Mirzapur: The Movie also continued to add to its total in its third week.

Meanwhile, Vibe and Daayra recorded their respective five-day collections, with Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava and Preity Zinta's film collecting Rs 9.50 crore in India, while Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Daayra stood at Rs 5.50 crore.

How much Hanuman Ansh earn on Day 47?

Hanuman Ansh, featuring Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead, collected a net of Rs 4.90 crore on Day 47 across 7,702 shows. The film's total India gross now stands at Rs 331.70 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 280.93 crore. Overseas, the film collected Rs 74.75 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 366.45 crore.

Daayra Day 5 box office collection

Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, collected Rs 0.50 crore on Day 5. The film had opened with Rs 1.00 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 1.75 crore each on Days 2 and 3. It then collected Rs 0.50 crore on Day 4 before adding another Rs 0.50 crore on Day 5. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 5.50 crore.

Vibe box office Day 5

Kunal Kemmu's Vibe, which stars Kemmu alongside Sparsh Shrivastava, Preity Zinta and Vanshika Dhir, collected Rs 1.15 crore on Day 5. The film had opened with Rs 1.70 crore before earning Rs 2.75 crore on Day 2 and Rs 3.00 crore on Day 3. Its collection dropped to Rs 0.90 crore on Day 4. The five-day India net total now stands at Rs 9.50 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie latest box office collection

Mirzapur: The Movie, led by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, added Rs 2.10 crore to its India net collection on Day 19 from 4,419 shows. The film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 261.54 crore, while its India net stands at Rs 219.70 crore. The film has collected Rs 100.75 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 319.79 crore.

Also read:

September 21 box office report for Hanuman Ansh, Mirzapur: The Movie, Daayra, Vibe and more