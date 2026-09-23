Sunita Ahuja says 'insaan dhokebaaz hote hain' a day after Govinda visits Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani

Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, has reacted after the latter's latest appearance at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani. Though she didn't name anyone during her airport spotting, she indirectly said that one should bestow all their love on animals rather than humans.

What did Sunita Ahuja say amid Govinda-Komal Rani's Lalbaugcha visit?

Sunita Ahuja was clicked at the airport on Wednesday. She was clicked with her pet dog perched on her lap. Speaking to paps without naming anyone, the former Lock Upp 2 star said, "Insaan logo se jitna bhi pyaar karo na faeda nahi hain, dhokha hi dete hain. Inko [pointing at her dog] pyaar karo, dekho hamesha chipke hi rehte hain. Insaanon se accha toh jaanwar hotey hain Jaanwaro se pyaar karo, insaanon se nahi. Dhokhebaaz hotey hain insaan (Loosely translated in English: There's no point in loving people as much as you can, because they only end up betraying you. Love them [pointing at her dog] instead. Look, they always stay by your side. Animals are better than humans. Love animals, not humans. Humans are deceitful)." Take a look:

What Sunita Ahuja said about Govinda and Komal Rani in the past

In August, a video of Govinda with Komal Rani at the airport went viral. This also caught Sunita Ahuja's attention. During an appearance with the paparazzi, she was asked about the video and Govinda's Roopa co-star. Sunita responded with the Hindi saying, “Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi (a person loses the ability to tell right from wrong),” indicating her reaction to the situation.

In yet another pap interaction, Sunita took a direct dig at Govinda's association with Komal. She said, "Beti ki umar ki ladki ko le le ke ghoom raha hai, sharam toh aana chahiye thoda isko," suggesting that Govinda should feel ashamed of being seen with a woman close to their daughter's age.

She also had a sharp response for Komal, questioning her choice of clothes while referring to Govinda as her alleged "sugar daddy". Sunita said, "Aur woh bhi standard toh hona chahiye. Tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hai toh kapde toh dhang ke pehno. Hum logon ko dekho kya style mein chalte hain. Very bad. He has lost his mind."

Soon after, Govinda posted a video message addressing Sunita and asked her to “stay within her limits”. He added that she might need his support again in the future.

Also read:

Govinda's Roopa co-star Komal Rani pulls his hand to save him from crowd at Lalbaugcha Raja, video goes viral