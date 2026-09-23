Govinda's Roopa co-star Komal Rani pulls his hand to save him from crowd at Lalbaugcha Raja, video goes viral

Govinda visited one of Mumbai's most popular Ganpati pandals, Lalbaugcha Raja, on Tuesday evening, September 22. The actor arrived with Komal Rani, his co-star in his comeback film, Roopa. All eyes and cameras were on the duo as they continued to make headlines for their joint appearance.

In the many videos from their visit going viral, one of the glimpses shows Komal pulling Govinda away from the crowd. For the unversed, their appearance comes days after Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja arrived at Lalbaugcha Raja alone to seek Bappa's blessings.

Komal Rani pulls Govinda from the crowd

A video going viral from Lalbaugcha Raja last evening shows Govinda stuck amid a mob. While he entered through the VIP gate, flocks of people gathered to get a glimpse of the actor. However, there came a point when he couldn't move forward due to the crowd. Komal tried pulling Govinda's hand to save him from the mob. The moment was captured on camera and is widely being circulated on the web.

Govinda wore a white kurta-pyjama set and greeted his fans with folded hands. Komal opted for a red and yellow saree and heavily accessorised her look. Watch the video here:

What is the controversy between Govinda and Sunita Ahuja?

The controversy surrounding Govinda and Sunita Ahuja intensified after the latter accused the actor of allegedly having an extramarital affair with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. She also referred to Govinda as her “sugar daddy”. Her appearance at a Mumbai court added to the speculation surrounding their marriage. However, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha later told India Today that Sunita had officially withdrawn her divorce petition.

The matter came under further attention after Govinda was spotted at an airport with Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita reacted to the pictures and questioned why her husband was associating with a woman close to their daughter's age.

Govinda has denied the cheating allegations. He later addressed the issue in a video message, accusing Sunita of interfering in his professional life and trying to harm his public image. He also objected to some of her public remarks and asked her to “stay within her limits”. He added that she could need his support again in the future.

Meanwhile, Govinda is set to return to acting with Roopa and Duniyadari. His last release was the 2019 film Rangeela Raja.

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Why is Govinda missing from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home? Sunita Ahuja reveals