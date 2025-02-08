Loveyapa Vs Badass Ravi Kumar, know their day 1 box office collection here

Follow us on Image Source : X Loveyapa Vs Badass Ravi Kumar: Day 1 collection

Loveyapa vs Badass Ravi Kumar: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer romantic comedy film 'Loveyapa' has made a good start at the ticket windows. This film was released on Rose Day, February 7. The rom-com film has received mixed reviews from the audience. At the same time, singer-composer and actor Himesh Reshammiya's 'Baddass Ravi Kumar' also made a good collection on the first day. Now the makers are hopeful that the film will also make a good collection on its first weekend. As Valentine's Day approaches, there can be a tremendous jump in the film ticket booking process.

Who will win, Loveyapa or Badass Ravi Kumar?

On the other hand, Himesh Reshammiya starrer musical action comedy film has made a blast by earning a great amount as soon as it was released in theatres. The film is also getting very good reviews on social media. If the collection increases in the weekend, then this film can earn a lot in the coming days. The film earned 2.75 crores on the first day. Aamir Khan himself promoted his son Junaid's film 'Loveyapa' a lot, but the film's earnings were much less than expected as it did a business of 1.25 crores on the first day. Looking at the earnings on the first day, it can be estimated how much both these films can earn on the second day.

The film can earn this much on the second day

'Badass Ravi Kumar' performed well at the box office on its first 1 day and earned 2.75 crores in India. Now according to Sacnilk, looking at the tickets sold so far, the film can collect up to 60 lakhs at the box office on the second day. While Junaid and Khushi's film 'Loveyapa' has earned 1.25 crores, looking at the ticket sales so far, it can be said that the film can collect up to 30 lakhs on the second day. However, 'Badass Ravi Kumar' has been ahead of 'Loveyapa' in terms of earnings at the box office.

Also Read: The Mehta Boys Movie Review: Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwari's emotional tale is engaging, relatable and logical