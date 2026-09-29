The Vvaan overtakes The Paradise on Monday; Hanuman Ansh moves past Rs 400 crore worldwide

Several films are currently in a contest at the box office. While The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, strengthened its position on Monday by overtaking Nani-starrer The Paradise, Hanuman Ansh continued its run and crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide.

Meanwhile, the box-office collections of Mirzapur: The Movie and Hollywood release Avengers: Endgame Encore continue to fluctuate. Here’s how much each film has earned so far.

How much did The Vvaan earn?

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, received a mixed response from critics and audiences. However, Monday proved to be a significant day for the film at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 5.25 crore on its fourth day, taking its total India net collection to Rs 38.85 crore. Worldwide, the film has earned Rs 50.35 crore.

How much did The Paradise earn?

It has been five days since the release of The Paradise, starring Nani. The film witnessed a drop in collections on its first Monday. The movie earned Rs 5 crore on Monday, a 68.2 per cent drop compared with Sunday. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 97.10 crore, while its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 144.85 crore.

Hanuman Ansh continues its box-office run

Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, continues to bring in money at the box office. The film has completed 53 days in theatres and earned Rs 2.35 crore on Monday. According to the figures provided, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 309.38 crore. Its worldwide gross has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark and currently stands at Rs 404.25 crore.

How much did Avengers: Endgame Encore earn?

Seven years after its original release, Marvel's Avengers: Endgame Encore has returned to theatres under a new title. The film completed four days at the box office on Monday. It earned Rs 2.80 crore on its fourth day, taking its total collection to Rs 24.80 crore. The film opened with Rs 8.68 crore on Friday. It collected Rs 9.15 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 9.02 crore on Sunday.

Mirzapur: The Movie collections drop to lakhs

Mirzapur: The Movie, which was released in theatres on September 4, has completed 25 days at the box office. The film's daily earnings have now fallen into the lakhs. Last Monday, the film earned Rs 60 lakh, taking its total collection to Rs 227.65 crore. The film stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal and Pankaj Tripathi.

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