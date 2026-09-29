Why is Tanya Mishra being called the new National Crush? Know who she is

Tanya Mishra is making waves on social media and has recently been dubbed India's new 'National Crush' by a section of internet users. While the tag is not an official title, her photographs, fashion choices and screen presence have caught the attention of fans online.

But Tanya is not a new face in the entertainment industry. She has worked across modelling, music videos, films and web series. Here is a look at her journey from Gaya to Mumbai and her work so far.

Who is Tanya Mishra?

Tanya Mishra was born on January 31, 1999, in Gaya, Bihar. She completed her Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from Magadh University before entering the entertainment industry. She began her career in modelling and worked on fashion shows, magazine shoots and ramp walks. She later expanded her work to music videos and acting projects.

Tanya Mishra's modelling journey

In 2019, Tanya participated in the IAWA Miss India pageant, where she finished as the fourth runner-up. The pageant gave her a platform to establish herself further in the modelling and glamour industry. Between 2020 and 2023, she also took on several brand ambassador assignments, adding to her visibility while continuing to explore acting opportunities.

Tanya Mishra's films and web series

Tanya has also appeared in films, including Ghaznavi and Chess. In Chess, she played a CBI inspector in a thriller, taking on a role that allowed her to move beyond her modelling image and explore a more character-driven part. She has also worked in the web series Chidiya Udd, produced by Harman Baweja Productions. The series featured actors including Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher and Bhumika Chawla.

Tanya Mishra's music videos

Music videos have been another important part of Tanya’s career. She has featured as the lead actress in several music videos, including Nakharo and Tu Mera Ho Jayega. Her work across music videos, films and OTT projects has helped her build a profile beyond modelling.

Why is Tanya Mishra being called National Crush?

Tanya's recent social media popularity is behind the 'National Crush' tag. Fans have been sharing and discussing her photographs, fashion looks and screen appearances, leading to increased interest in her personal and professional journey.

The term 'National Crush' is commonly used by social media users for celebrities who experience a sudden surge in online popularity. In Tanya's case, it is a fan-given nickname rather than an official title.

She has around 1.2 million followers on Instagram, with her growing digital presence bringing renewed attention to her earlier work in modelling, music videos, films and web series.

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